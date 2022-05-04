Spain's services activity picks up in April -PMI

MADRID, May 4(Reuters) - Activity in Spain's services sector grew in April at its fastest pace since November, buoyed by looser COVID-19 restrictions, although rising prices, especially for energy, continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half of Spain's economic output, jumped to 57.1 last month from 53.4 in March, well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Respondents to the survey said the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions was supporting higher market demand, largely from domestic clients.

Foreign sales and tourism activity meanwhile appeared to be lagging due to the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up energy bills for households and companies.

Spain's 12-month inflation eased to 8.4% in April from March's near 40-year high of 9.8%, but core inflation, which strips out more volatile components, hit its highest since 1995.

"The longer these high inflation rates continue the more concern there is that growth will eventually be hit at a delicate point in the sector's recovery from the devastating impacts of COVID-19," wrote S&P Global Economics Director Paul Smith.

Spain's government slashed its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.3% from 7% on Friday after reporting a sharp slowdown in the first quarter due to the negative impact of soaring energy prices.

A sister survey on Monday showed activity growth in the manufacturing sector slowing last month as a result of a transport strike and businesses' concerns about the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.