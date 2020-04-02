US Markets

Spain's Santander says cancels payment of final dividend against 2019 earnings

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's Santander on Thursday said it had decided to cancel the payment of the final dividend against 2019 earnings.

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Thursday said it had decided to cancel the payment of the final dividend against 2019 earnings.

It also said that the board's intention was to apply 2019 results, excluding interim dividend already paid in November of 2019, to voluntary reserves.

Last Friday, The European Central Bank told euro zone banks on Friday to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until the start of October at the earliest and use profits instead to boost capital and their ability to withstand losses and to lend.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular