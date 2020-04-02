Spain's Santander says cancels payment of final dividend against 2019 earnings

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Thursday said it had decided to cancel the payment of the final dividend against 2019 earnings.

It also said that the board's intention was to apply 2019 results, excluding interim dividend already paid in November of 2019, to voluntary reserves.

Last Friday, The European Central Bank told euro zone banks on Friday to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until the start of October at the earliest and use profits instead to boost capital and their ability to withstand losses and to lend.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

