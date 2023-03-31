Spain's Santander reaffirms financial targets for 2023 despite banking turmoil

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Friday said it was on track to meet its 2023 profitability targets despite the recent turmoil in the banking sector.

"The first months of the year are on a positive trend, with more than 1 million new customers, lending and deposits expected to grow in the first quarter by 4% and 6% respectively year-on-year in constant euros, and revenues growing at double-digit," Chairman Ana Botin said before she will formally reiterate the bank'goals later at its shareholders meeting.

Since the beginning of the market turmoil on March 9, shares in Santander have fallen 8.4%.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.