Spain's Santander Q2 profit rises 14% compared to same period a year ago

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC said on Thursday its net profit in the second quarter rose 14% compared to the same period a year ago thanks to a higher revenues in Europe and the Americas.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.35 billion euros ($2.40 billion), up from 2.07 billion euros in the same quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to post a net profit of 2.38 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

