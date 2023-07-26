News & Insights

Spain's Santander Q2 net profit rises 14% lifted by Europe's business

July 26, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Wednesday said its net profit in the second quarter rose 14% compared to same quarter of 2022 as higher interest rates in Europe, mainly in Spain, offset higher provisions and one-off charges in Poland and Brazil.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.67 billion euros ($2.95 billion), beating the 2.54 billion euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Santander has relied on Latin America in the past to cope with tough conditions but European banks are now reaping benefits from higher interest rates.

The bank's overall underlying net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 12.4% to 10.74 billion euros, above analysts' estimates of 10.45 billion euros.

