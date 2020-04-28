US Markets
SAN

Spain's Santander posts 82% fall in Q1 net profit on higher virus-linked provisions

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Spain's Santander posted an 82% year-on-year decline in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it booked more provisions for the potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC posted an 82% year-on-year decline in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it booked more provisions for the potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The euro zone's second-biggest bank by market value reported a profit of 331 million euros ($358 million) for the January-March period, after it set aside 1.6 billion euros for the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular