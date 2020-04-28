Spain's Santander posts 82% fall in Q1 net profit on higher virus-linked provisions

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC posted an 82% year-on-year decline in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it booked more provisions for the potential impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

The euro zone's second-biggest bank by market value reported a profit of 331 million euros ($358 million) for the January-March period, after it set aside 1.6 billion euros for the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Inti Landauro)

