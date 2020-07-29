Spain's Santander books Q2 record loss of 11.1 bln euros on writedowns

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Wednesday reported a net loss of 11.1 billion euros ($13 billion) in the second quarter after it booked writedowns reflecting a lower valuation of some previous acquisitions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

The euro zone's second-biggest bank by market value said it booked impairments worth 12.6 billion euros in the quarter.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

