Spain's Santander announces new buyback plan of 1.46 bln euros

Adds details on the share buyback and new dividend

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Monday announced a new share buyback programme of 1.46 billion euros ($1.57 billion) and a dividend increase.

The euro zone second-biggest lender by market value said the execution of its buyback would start on Tuesday after having already obtained the regulatory authorization for its plan.

Once the new share buyback programme is completed by next June, Santander will have repurchased approximately 11% of its

outstanding shares since 2021, the bank said in a statement.

The lender also announced its decision to submit a final cash dividend for 2023 of 0.095 euros per share for approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting, expected to be held on 22 March.

As a result, the total cash dividend per share charged to 2023 results will be 0.176 euros per share, a rise of approximately 50% compared to the cash dividend charged on 2022 results.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

