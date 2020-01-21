Spain's Sabadell sells asset management unit to Amundi for 430 mln euros

Spain's Banco de Sabadell has agreed to sell its asset management arm to French asset manager Amundi SA for 430 million euros ($477 million), the companies said on Tuesday. The unit has assets under management of around 21.8 billion euros, excluding third-party funds.
