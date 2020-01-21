Spain's Sabadell sells asset management unit to Amundi for 430 mln euros

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Spain's Banco de Sabadell said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its asset management arm to Amundi Asset Management for 430 million euros ($476.83 million). The sale is set to close in the third quarter of 2020.

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco de Sabadell SABE.MC said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its asset management arm to Amundi Asset Management for 430 million euros ($476.83 million).

The sale, which is set to close in the third quarter of 2020, will generate net capital gains of 351 million euros for Sabadell and boost its common equity tier 1 ratio (CET-1) by 43 basis points, the bank said.

The unit has assets under management of around 21.8 billion euros, excluding third-party funds, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9018 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Jesús Aguado)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters