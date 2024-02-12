News & Insights

Spain's Sabadell says it is not considering takeover deals when asked about Unicaja

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 12, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC is not considering "inorganic operations", a spokesperson for Sabadell said on Monday, asked about a potential interest in smaller rival Unicaja UNI.MC.

"There is nothing in this regard, no inorganic operations. As we have stated on previous occasions, we are comfortable with our current perimeter, with well-diversified risk and capital allocation", the spokesperson said.

"The sole focus is on continuing to improve our profitability and value creation for our shareholders", the person said.

Unicaja declined to comment.

At 0859 GMT, shares in Unicaja UNI.MC, which rose as much as 5.3% on Monday, were up 4.7% after news outlet El Confidencial reported that Sabadell had been in contact in recent months with supervisors and politicians to prepare the ground for an eventual tie-up with Unicaja.

El Confidencial reported there are "currently no advisors or official negotiations underway."

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.