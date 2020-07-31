Spain's Sabadell Q2 net profit falls 81% on coronavirus-related provisions

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC reported second quarter net profit fell 81% from the same period a year ago after it set aside 635 million euros ($748 million) in provisions to anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout, the bank said on Friday.

The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 52 million euros in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 74 million euros.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

