Spain's Sabadell Q2 net profit falls 81% on coronavirus-related provisions

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Spain's Banco Sabadell reported second quarter net profit fell 81% from the same period a year ago after it set aside 635 million euros ($748 million) in provisions to anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout, the bank said on Friday.

The country's fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 52 million euros in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 74 million euros.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

