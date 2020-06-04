Spain's Sabadell plans to close 235 branches in 2020, source says

Jesús Aguado
Spain's Banco Sabadell plans to close this year 90 branches more in Spain than it initially planned as it speeds up cost cutting and digital transformation following the COVID-19 pandemic, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

In January, Spain's fifth-biggest lender had said it would close 145 branches in 2020.

Sabadell declined to comment.

