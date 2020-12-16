Spain's Sabadell is set to name Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as next CEO - Bloomberg News

Adds details, background

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sabadell SABE.MC is set to name Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as its next Chief Executive Officer replacing Jaime Guardiola as the Spanish lender struggles to find a path forward after recently calling off merger talks with BBVA BBVA.MC, Bloomberg news agency reported on Wednesday.

Sabadell declined to comment.

Guardiola's departure could be announced as early as this week, with the successor set to be named shortly after, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.

At the end of November, BBVA and Sabadell ended merger talks after they failed to agree on price, stalling a wave of Spanish bank tie-ups and putting Sabadell's loss-making British lender TSB on the block.

The collapse has piled pressure on Sabadell, which was seen as the weaker partner.

Sabadell said at the time that it would announce a new business plan, with a focus on its home market, in the first quarter of 2021.

Shares in Sabadell were flat on Wednesday.

