Spain's Sabadell calls off merger talks with BBVA

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC on Friday said it had called off merger talks with its bigger rival BBVA BBVA.MC after failing to agree on the terms of a potential share exchange ratio.

"Banco Sabadell informs that the Board of Directors has decided to terminate the above mentioned discussions, because the parties have not achieved an agreement on the exchange ratio of both entities," it said in a statement.

The derailing of negotiations is expected to put more pressure on Sabadell, which had been seen as the weaker link in the potential transaction.

A tie-up between BBVA and Sabdelll would have created Spain's second-biggest domestic bank with almost 600 billion euros in assets.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro)

