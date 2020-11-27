Spain's Sabadell calls off merger talks with BBVA

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC on Friday said it had called off merger talks with its bigger rival BBVA BBVA.MC after failing to agree on the terms of a potential exchange ratio.

