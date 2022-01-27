Spain's Sabadell books 161 mln euros net profit in Q4 on lower provisions

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC announced on Thursday a net profit of 161 million euros ($180.59 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of 201 million euros in the same period a year ago on lower loan loss provisions and a solid performance by its British unit TSB.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 34 million euros.

In the quarter, the contribution from TSB to the parent's results rose to 36 million euros.

($1 = 0.8915 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

