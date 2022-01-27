Spain's Sabadell books 161 mln euros net profit in Q4 on lower provisions

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spain's Banco Sabadell announced on Thursday a net profit of 161 million euros ($180.59 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of 201 million euros in the same period a year ago on lower loan loss provisions and a solid performance by its British unit TSB.

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC announced on Thursday a net profit of 161 million euros ($180.59 million) in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of 201 million euros in the same period a year ago on lower loan loss provisions and a solid performance by its British unit TSB.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 34 million euros.

In the quarter, the contribution from TSB to the parent's results rose to 36 million euros.

($1 = 0.8915 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More