Spain's Rovi shares plunge following lower revenue guidance for 2023

November 04, 2022 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain's Rovi ROVI.MC were down 9.4% on Friday after the pharmaceutical company forecast a fall in 2023 operating revenue reflecting lower demand for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Rovi, which has a partnership with Moderna MRNA.O to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine for large parts of the world, said it expects operating revenue in 2023 to fall by a low double digit percentage as it reported its third quarter earnings.

Moderna on Thursday cut its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast, citing regulatory and production delays, and issued a 2023 outlook for the shots well below Wall Street estimates.

Rovi posted a 23% jump in nine-month net profit to 121.5 million euros, with a 24% increase in operating revenue driven mainly by its third-party manufacturing business.

Rovi shares were down 9,4% at 38.72 euros at 0848 GMT, while Spain's Ibex-35 .IBEX blue-chip index was down 0.25%.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona and Jason Neely)

