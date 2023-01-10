US Markets

Spain's ride-hailing Cabify plans IPO within 12-15 months -El Confidencial

Credit: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

January 10, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify plans to list its shares on the stock market within 12 to 15 months, local news website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday citing unidentified sources closed to the company's management.

The company's valuation would be close to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), El Confidencial added, citing other unidentified financial sources.

The company, which has a large presence in Spain and Latin America, is one of Spain's few unicorns, or start-up companies with a valuation above 1 billion euros.

Cabify is working with Morgan Stanley on the listing, El Confidencial said.

Having previously said it would eventually go public, Cabify has been bolstered by good results in 2022 after being hit by pandemic restrictions in 2020 and 2021, the news website said.

A spokesperson for Cabify declined to comment and a Morgan Stanley official was not immediately able to comment.

($1 = 0.9322 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.