Spain's Repsol to buy back $144 million in shares

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

March 29, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas group Repsol plans to buy back 132.7 million euros ($143.73 million) in shares, equal to 10% of its share capital, the company said on Wednesday.

The proposed buyback comes after Repsol earlier announced a share capital reduction worth 50 million euros that is expected to be completed by July 1.

The company's board has also proposed extending the tenure of several of its members, including long-serving Chairman Antonio Brufau and Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz.

Imaz joined Repsol in 2008 and was appointed chief executive in 2014, when the role was created. Brufau has served as chairman since 2004.

Repsol is set to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on May 24-25.

($1 = 0.9233 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; writing by David Latona; editing by Deepa Babington)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.