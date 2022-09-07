Spain's Repsol sells 25% in oil and gas unit to EIG for $4.8 bln

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol REP.MC said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a 25% stake in its oil and gas exploration and production business to U.S. fund EIG for $4.8 billion including debt.

The process started with an unsolicited offer from EIG, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

The deal values the whole unit at $19 billion, Repsol said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0113 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro)

