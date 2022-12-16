Spain's Repsol buys renewable power company Asterion Energies for 560 mln euros

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol REP.MC on Friday announced the acquisition of Asterion Energies, which manages a portfolio of renewable assets of 7.7 gigawatts in Spain, Italy, and France, for 560 million euros ($596 million) plus contingent payments of up to 20 million euros.

Repsol said that the transaction represents a new milestone in the fulfilment of its strategic plan to reach a renewable power generation capacity of 6 GW by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.