Spain's regulator CNMV finds no significant errors in Grifols accounts

Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

March 21, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by David Latona and Jesus Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Beleaguered Spanish drugmaker Grifols will not be required to restate its accounts for the years 2021 and 2022, market supervisor CNMV said on Thursday, as its investigation found no significant errors in the amounts it had reported.

CNMV also found "no evidence that the financial debt reported by Grifols does not correspond to reality," it said.

However, it added that it had identified "deficiencies in the detail and accuracy of breakdowns and explanatory notes in some years".

