Spain's regulator authorises Phase II trial for Spanish COVID-19 vaccine

MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spain's health regulator has authorised Spanish pharmaceutical group Hipra to test the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing on more than 1,000 volunteers, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Hipra will carry out a so-called Phase II trial - the second stage of a three-round trial process, on the volunteers, Sanchez said.

