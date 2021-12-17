US Markets
REE

Spain's REE sells 49% of telecom infrastructure unit to KKR for $1.1 bln

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Spain's electricity grid operator REE said it agreed to sell a 49% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit Reintel to U.S.-based buyout fund KKR for 971 million euros ($1.10 billion).

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's electricity grid operator REE REE.MC said it agreed to sell a 49% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit Reintel to U.S.-based buyout fund KKR KKR.N for 971 million euros ($1.10 billion).

Reintel operates a network of 50,000 km of fibre optic laid along the electricity grid and railways, REE said late on Thursday.

The unit generated 104 million euros of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2021, the company said.

The sale is part of a strategy to raise funds to finance investments in the country's electricity grid to connect renewable power plants under construction.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REE KKR

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular