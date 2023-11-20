Spain's re-elected PM Sanchez keeps senior ministers in new cabinet

Adds Reuters sources and details

MADRID, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spain's re-elected Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is likely to keep most of his senior ministers in their posts in a new cabinet he is scheduled to officially unveil later on Monday, sources told Reuters.

Energy Minister Teresa Ribera, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of far-left junior coalition partner Sumar, are likely to keep their jobs, the source said.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who is leading a race to get the top job at the European Investment Bank at the end of the year, is likely to keep her job in the Spanish cabinet meanwhile, radio station Cadena SER and newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.

Sanchez is likely to appoint Jordi Hereu, from the Cataln Socialist Party, as industry minister, state broadcaster TVE reported on Monday.

Despite an early pledge to slim down his cabinet, Sanchez will maintain ministerial numbers at 22, and offer five posts to Sumar, SER, El Pais and TVE reported.

Government spokespeople did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro, editing by Aislinn Laing and Toby Chopra)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.