Spain's PM Sanchez sees positive aspects in Bankia-Caixabank merger

MADRID, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said there were positive aspects in the proposed merger of Spanish lenders Caixabank CABK.MC and state-owned Bankia BKIA.MC.

"From the perspective of size, the Spanish financial sector has to take steps forward," Sanchez said in an interview in TVE.

The two lenders are set to agree a merger to create Spain's biggest domestic lender in the coming days, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

