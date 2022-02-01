Spain's Playtomic buys rival GotCourt, reaches 200 mln euro valuation

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spanish startup Playtomic, which rents racket sports courts through a mobile phone app, bought its rival in Germany, Switzerland and Austria GotCourts, the company said on Tuesday.

Through the acquisition and a 56 million euro funding round in December, Playtomic reached a valuation of more than 200 million euros ($225.16 million), its co-CEO Felix Ruiz said.

Playtomic said it is now present in 34 countries and has more than one million active players registered.

($1 = 0.8883 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.