Spain's PharmaMar raises dividend despite 32% drop in 2021 profit

Contributor
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar posted a 32% drop in annual net profit on Monday from record results a year earlier but proposed to raise its dividend by 8%.

Adds details and dividend

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar PHMR.MC posted a 32% drop in annual net profit on Monday from record results a year earlierbut proposed to raise its dividend by 8%.

PharmaMar, which develops marine-inspired cancer drugs, said its 2021 net profit fell to 92.9 million euros ($104.31 million) from 137.3 million euros in 2020.

Recurring revenue, which includes net sales plus royalties from sales by partners, rose 27% to 164.8 million euros over the same period, boosted by an 18% jump in salesin its cancer treatment division.

Royalty revenues more than doubled to 41 million euros boosted by U.S. sales of its Zepzelca lung-cancer drug by PharmaMar's partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

However, sales at its smaller diagnostics unit shrank 62% yearly, dragged by lower income from COVID-19 tests due to lower demand and a sharp decline in prices, the company said.

PharmaMar said it would propose a cash dividend of 0.65 euro gross per share, an 8% increase from the previous year.

Group R&D spending increased by 34% year on year, including a 19 million-euro investment in clinical trials of its Aplidin drug -- initially developed to treat a type of bone-marrow cancer -- as a COVID-19 treatment.

Early results published in January showed the drug had a powerful antiviral effect against coronavirus variants.

($1 = 0.8906 euro)

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Nathan Allen and Jonathan Oatis)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 94;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More