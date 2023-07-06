News & Insights

Spain's Pamplona bull-running festival kicks off with a bang

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

July 06, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) - The northern Spanish city of Pamplona on Thursday marked the start of its iconic nine-day Running of the Bulls festival with the ceremonial launching of a firework known as the "chupinazo".

Thousands of revellers in traditional white outfits - often splattered with red wine and decked out with red scarves and waistbands - had gathered in the main square to see the chupinazo blast off from the city hall balcony shortly after noon.

After the highly awaited bang, the crowds cheered "Long live St Fermin!", in reference to Pamplona's patron saint, as bands playing the traditional txistu flute and drums led them off the square in a jovial march.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of American author Ernest Hemingway's first visit to the festival, which he made internationally famous in his 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises".

