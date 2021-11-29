Spain's November flash CPI rises to 5.6%, hitting 29-year high

Contributor
Anita Kobylinska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish consumer prices rose 5.6% year-on-year in November, the fastest pace since 1992, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday, driven largely by higher food and fuel costs.

Inflation accelerated from 5.4% recorded in October to reach the highest reading since September 1992's rate of 5.8%.

INE data also showed Spain's EU-harmonised consumer price index rose by 5.6% in November on an annual basis, in line with analysts expectations and up from 5.4% in October.

