Spain's net debt issuance 75 bln euros in 2021, 25% less than forecast

Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday that Spain's net debt issuance will be 75 billion euros ($84.55 billion) in 2021, 25% less than planned at the start of the year.

Debt issuance this month will be less 5 billion euros than initially announced, in addition to a 20 billion euro reduction announced in July.

Net financing needs in 2022 are expected to be 75 billion euros, in line with the 2021 figure, Calvino said.

($1 = 0.8871 euros)

