Spain's Naturgy posts 36% jump in 2022 net profit on higher energy prices

MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Naturgy NTGY.MC said on Wednesday its 2022 net profit rose 36%, buoyed by higher energy prices.

Net profit rose to 1.65 billion euros ($1.77 billion), topping the 1.62 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv, on revenue of 33.97 billion, 53% higher than in 2021.

"The period was marked by the good performance of liberalized activities supported by the world energy situation and high commodity prices," Naturgy said in a statement.

High energy prices led to energy demand contractions in Spain, Brazil and Mexico, Naturgy said.

Soaring energy prices since the end of the pandemic, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have lifted utilities' revenues and profitability around Europe, though regulations designed to protect consumers have limited the upside and generated uncertainty.

The company said it will pay a dividend worth 1.20 euros per share in cash from profits made in 2022, in line with the policy set out in its 2021-2025 strategic plan.

Naturgy officially confirmed on the company had shelved its plan to separate its energy grids and power generation assets into two separate companies. The plan was first announced in February 2022.

($1 = 0.9337 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)

