Spain's Melia Hotels pares Q3 loss, visibility still limited to year-end

Looser restrictions on international travel helped Spain's Melia Hotels slash net losses by 86% in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, adding that a tendency toward last-minute bookings clouded visibility over the coming months.

Melia said a "solid summer season" in resort destinations helped drive the improved results but a recovery at hotels in big cities, which mostly cater to business travel, would have to wait for the fourth quarter.

"We have good feedback from corporate key accounts, who hope to begin travelling again from October," the company said, stressing that a general relaxation of restrictions across the board should help drive international travel.

Melia's net loss narrowed to 15.1 million euros ($17.4 million) in the July-September period from 111.1 million euros a year ago, while revenues more than doubled to 290.8 million euros.

