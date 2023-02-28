Spain's Melia eyes sale of some Caribbean assets to reduce debt

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel chain Melia MEL.MC is considering selling some assets in the Caribbean to reduce its debt by between 120 million euros and 200 million euros ($127 million-$212 million), its CEO Gabriel Escarrer Jaume said on Tuesday.

"At this time we are not in a position to provide a specific location for the disposal of assets," he told a news conference to present 2022 earnings.

The Mallorca-based group returned to profit in 2022 after two years of losses thanks to resumption of global travel and higher room rates.

It reduced its net debt by about 76 million euros last year to 1.21 billion euros, the CEO said.

Meanwhile, Melia expects its operations in Southeast Asia to strongly benefit from pent-up demand from Chinese tourists, who will be able to travel again this summer after three years of COVID-19 restrictions.

"The biggest beneficiaries of this demand are Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia," Escarrer said, adding that Melia was already the second-largest hotel chain in Vietnam and expanding there.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Corina Pons, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.