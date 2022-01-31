US Markets
Spain's Mecalux eyes 2 bln euro valuation in April IPO, Cinco Dias says

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spanish storage management company Mecalux is planning to list its shares in Madrid in an operation that would value the whole company at 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.

Shareholders of privately held Mecalux, which was previously publicly held until 2010, would float about 30% of the company's shares in April, Cinco Dias reported.

Companies offering and organising storage have become a crucial part of global supply chains with the boom in e-commerce. Mecalux operates in several countries in Europe and Latin America and in the U.S.

A Mecalux spokesperson didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Santander SAN.MC, BBVA BBA.MC, Caixabank CABK.MC, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs GS.N are advising Mecalux, Cinco Dias said.

Caixabank declined to comment. The other banks did not respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

