Spain's May jobless falls 3.29% from April to 2.92 mln, lowest since 2008

June 2 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 3.29% in May from April, by 99,512 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, the lowest number since November 2008, when the financial crisis hit the country, Labour Ministry's data showed on Thursday.

The total number of jobless had not dropped below three million people since December 2008.

Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from Social Security Ministry showed. The number of formal jobs had already hit an all-time record in April.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro in Madrid)

