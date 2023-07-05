Spain's May industrial output falls 0.1% year-on-year

July 5 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally- and calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 0.1% in May from the same month a year earlier, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.5% decrease in May.

INE revised down the year-on-year figure for the month of April to a 1.0% decrease from an original 0.9% decrease.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by David Latona)

