Spain's May gas imports up 11.9% from year-ago, LNG shipments soar

Contributor
Marta Serafinko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

Spain's natural gas imports rose 11.9% in May compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's natural gas imports rose 11.9% in May compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 36,646 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas in May, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said.

LNG shipments jumped 79% and represented 77.6% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines fell 51%, Cores said.

Spain re-exported the equivalent of 7,400 GWh, more than double the amount registered a year ago.

In May 2022, Russian gas accounted for 11.9% of Spanish imports compared with 6.6% in the same month of 2021.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More