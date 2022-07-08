Spain's May gas imports up 11.9% from year-ago, LNG shipments soar

July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's natural gas imports rose 11.9% in May compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 36,646 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas in May, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said.

LNG shipments jumped 79% and represented 77.6% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines fell 51%, Cores said.

Spain re-exported the equivalent of 7,400 GWh, more than double the amount registered a year ago.

In May 2022, Russian gas accounted for 11.9% of Spanish imports compared with 6.6% in the same month of 2021.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Andrei Khalip)

