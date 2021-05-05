Spain's MasMovil sells majority stake in rural fibre network for $468 mln

By expanding its infrastructure, neutral fibre-optic operator Onivia appears to be following in the footsteps of Spain-based Cellnex Telecom SA CLNX.MC, whose voracious acquisition of mobile phone towers helped it blaze its way to prominence in the European market.

Spain's highly fragmented and fiercely competitive telecommunications sector is headed for consolidation, having undergone a string of tie-ups of which the most recent is MasMovil's buyout of rival mobile operator Euskaltel for 3.5 billion euros including debt.

MasMovil was itself taken private last year by a consortium of U.S. funds in a 3 billion-euro deal.

($1 = 0.8338 euro)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid Editing by Nathan Allen and Matthew Lewis)

((Clara-Laeila.Laudette@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.