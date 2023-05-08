News & Insights

MINT

Spain's market regulator suspends trading of NH Hotel Group shares

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA

May 08, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by David Latona and Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Monday suspended the trading of shares in NH Hotel Group SA NHH.MC pending information from the company, which had posted its first-quarter results a few hours earlier.

The regulator said it was a "precautionary measure" taken "while relevant information on the aforementioned entity is disseminated".

Earlier on Monday, NH, which is a unit of Thai company Minor International MINT.BK, said its first-quarter net recurring loss had halved to 40 million euros ($44.2 million) from a year ago as it expected demand to remain strong in coming months.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares had risen about 1% on the day before the suspension.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MINT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.