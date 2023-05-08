Spain's market regulator suspends trading of NH Hotel Group shares

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Monday suspended the trading of shares in NH Hotel Group SA NHH.MC pending information from the company, which had posted its first-quarter results a few hours earlier.

The regulator said it was a "precautionary measure" taken "while relevant information on the aforementioned entity is disseminated".

Earlier on Monday, NH, which is a unit of Thai company Minor International MINT.BK, said its first-quarter net recurring loss had halved to 40 million euros ($44.2 million) from a year ago as it expected demand to remain strong in coming months.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares had risen about 1% on the day before the suspension.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

