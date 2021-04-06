Spain's March jobless falls by 1.48% m/m to 3.95 mln

Contributor
Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell by 1.48% in March from a month earlier, or by 59,149 people, leaving 3.95 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

April 6 (Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell by 1.48% in March from a month earlier, or by 59,149 people, leaving 3.95 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Unemployment had been climbing steadily since September, peaking above 4 million people in February, as COVID-19 restrictions hobbled the flagging labour market.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Nathan Allen)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters