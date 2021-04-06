Spain's March jobless falls by 1.48% m/m to 3.95 mln

April 6 (Reuters) - The number of people in Spain registering as jobless fell by 1.48% in March from a month earlier, or by 59,149 people, leaving 3.95 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Unemployment had been climbing steadily since September, peaking above 4 million people in February, as COVID-19 restrictions hobbled the flagging labour market.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Nathan Allen)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.