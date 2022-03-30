Spain's March flash CPI rises to 9.8% y/y, fastest since 1985

Contributor
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spanish consumer prices rose 9.8% year-on-year in March, its fastest pace since May 1985, and up from 7.6% in February, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

INE data also showed Spain's EU-harmonised consumer price index rose 9.8% in the 12 months to March, faster than the 8.1% expected by analysts polled by Reuters and higher than the 7.6% in February.

Electricity, fuel and food and beverage prices led the inflation acceleration in March, INE said.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, editing by Inti Landauro)

