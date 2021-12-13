TEF

Spain's LaLiga grants domestic TV rights to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 bln euros

Contributors
Fernando Kallas Reuters
Corina Pons Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Spain's LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights for five years to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros ($5.59 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

By Fernando Kallas and Corina Pons

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spain's LaLiga has reached an agreement to sell its domestic broadcasting rights for five years to Movistar and DAZN for 4.95 billion euros ($5.59 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is a record for the top-flight soccer league as its last contract, signed with Telefonica in 2018, was a three-year agreement for 2.940 billion euros.

It comes after the clubs on Friday approved a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first agreement of its kind in Europe, although four clubs - including Barcelona and Real Madrid - opted out.

The "LaLiga Boost" deal gives CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will get revenues from LaLiga broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas and Corina Pons; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More