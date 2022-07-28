Spain's June retail sales rise 1.0% y/y

Spanish retail sales rose 1.0% in June from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 1.3% in May, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The May figure was revised from a previous 1.4% increase released last month, INE said.

