Spain's June gas imports up 5.3% from year-ago led by LNG shipments

Spain's natural gas imports rose 5.3% in June compared with the same month a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

Spain imported the equivalent of 35,883 gigawatt-hours (GWh)of natural gas in June, Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said.

LNG shipments jumped 52% and represented 77% of the total imports, while purchases through pipelines fell 48%, Cores said.

In June 2022, Russian gas accounted for 24% of Spanish imports compared with 19% a year ago, while gas from the United States represented 30% of imports.

Spain re-exported the equivalent of 4,087 gigawatt-hours of gas, mainly to France.

