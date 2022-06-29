Spain's June annual inflation rate surpasses 10% the first time since 1985

Contributor
Joao Manuel Mauricio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spanish 12-month inflation rose to 10.2% in June, the first time it surpassed 10% since April 1985, up from 8.7% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish 12-month inflation rose to 10.2% in June, the first time it surpassed 10% since April 1985, up from 8.7% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

The reading was higher than the 9.0% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.5% year-on-year from 4.9% a month earlier, the INE data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised inflation was 10.0% in the 12 months through June, up from 8.5% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More