Sept 9 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 5.3% year-on-year in July compared to an increase of 7% in June, official data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Marta.Serafinko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.