Spain's job creation speeds up as unemployment reaches 11.84% in Q3

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain created thousands of new jobs in the third quarter even as the unemployment rate inched up, as strong demand pushes more people into the labour market, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

Even as the country added 209,100 net formal jobs in the quarter, the unemployment rate rose to 11.84% in the third quarter from 11.60% in the previous quarter, INE said. The rate was 12.67% in the third quarter of 2022.

Strong labour markets generally push up both the number of people reporting themselves as unemployed and the number of active people - those who say they are willing to work - as more of those who are out of the market think it is easier to find a job.

The service sector boosted job creation thanks to a strong summer season in Spain with tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The year-on-year rate of job creation accelerated to 3.5%, with almost 700,000 more people in work over the past year.

A strong labour market in Spain is in line with the government's expectation for 2.4% economic growth this year, which is in line with analysts' forecasts and faster than the other large European Union economies.

