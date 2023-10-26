News & Insights

Spain's job creation speeds up as unemployment reaches 11.84% in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

October 26, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Belén Carreño and Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

Adds job growth and economy drivers

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain created thousands of new jobs in the third quarter even as the unemployment rate inched up, as strong demand pushes more people into the labour market, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

Even as the country added 209,100 net formal jobs in the quarter, the unemployment rate rose to 11.84% in the third quarter from 11.60% in the previous quarter, INE said. The rate was 12.67% in the third quarter of 2022.

Strong labour markets generally push up both the number of people reporting themselves as unemployed and the number of active people - those who say they are willing to work - as more of those who are out of the market think it is easier to find a job.

The service sector boosted job creation thanks to a strong summer season in Spain with tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The year-on-year rate of job creation accelerated to 3.5%, with almost 700,000 more people in work over the past year.

A strong labour market in Spain is in line with the government's expectation for 2.4% economic growth this year, which is in line with analysts' forecasts and faster than the other large European Union economies.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño and Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Toby Chopra)

((Tiago.Brandao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.