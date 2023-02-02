Spain's January jobless rises 2.49% from December to 2.91 mln

February 02, 2023 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose by 2.49% in January from a month earlier, or by 70,744 people, leaving a total of 2.91 million people out of work, the lowest number for a month of January since 2008, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Thursday.

Spain gained 57,726 net formal jobs in January to 20.3 million jobs, after a December job loss, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed.

Unemployment of young people under 25 years of age increased 3.96% in January, by 7,753 people, compared to the previous month and reaching a record low in the historical series of 203,504 people in the month of January.

